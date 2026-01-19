Pakistan add new twist to T20 World Cup drama, say participation review hinges on Bangladesh issue

In a fresh twist to the ongoing drama surrounding the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to begin across India and Sri Lanka from February 7, Pakistan have said they will review their participation if concerns involving the Bangladesh cricket team remain unresolved, according to a report in GEO News. The decision was reportedly taken after the Bangladesh government reached out to Pakistan seeking support over security-related issues. Bangladesh government reportedly reached out to Pakistan for support over T20 World Cup matter

The Bangladesh issue stems from the BCCI’s instruction to Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, with no official reason specified. In response, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country and wrote to the ICC stating that their team was unwilling to play T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns. That position has remained unchanged since.

The report added that Pakistan stressed no country should face pressure or threats regarding its hosting responsibilities, while also extending full assurance of support to Bangladesh.

Amid the standoff, Pakistan had earlier this month formally communicated its willingness to host all of Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches. PCB sources confirmed this came after Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their World Cup fixtures from Mumbai and Kolkata to Sri Lanka. The report further stated that Pakistan venues are fully prepared to host matches, citing the country’s recent success in staging the Champions Trophy last year and the ICC Women’s Qualifier.

Bangladesh have also reportedly sought a group swap with Ireland, who are scheduled to play all their preliminary matches in Sri Lanka. However, a Cricbuzz report revealed that Cricket Ireland have received assurances from the ICC that their group-stage fixtures will not be moved.

“We’ve received definitive assurances that we won’t move from the original schedule. We’re definitely playing the group stage in Sri Lanka,” a Cricket Ireland official confirmed.