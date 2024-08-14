Pakistan's Basit Ali fires 'Champions Trophy won't be played' warning to PCB: Soldiers getting martyred in Peshawar

Pakistan's own Basit Ali has expressed reservations about the host nation defending their title in the ICC Champions Trophy at home. Stressing the need for heightened security measures, Ali warned Pakistan that any security lapse could thwart the nation's bid to host a global cricket tournament. Former world champions Pakistan are set to host Test series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies in a packed 2024-25 season. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma walk into the field before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match (PTI)

Pakistan have also acquired the hosting rights from ICC for the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan stunned India in the 2017 final of the showpiece event to lift the famous trophy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the dates and schedule for the entire home season, featuring the Champions Trophy spectacle last month. Sharing his views on YouTube, Basit warned the PCB and questioned the Pakistani government on ‘soldiers getting martyred’.

'God forbid, the Champions Trophy won't be played here if…'

"Since the Champions Trophy is in Pakistan, and teams like England and West Indies are scheduled to tour after Bangladesh, we must pay attention to security. God forbid, the Champions Trophy won't be played here if there is any incident in these tours. Our soldiers are getting martyred in Balochistan and Peshawar. Only the government can answer why it has been happening, but it's wrong," Ali said.

'Teams should get the same security as Prime Minister'

The Bangladesh Test series on August 21 will begin Pakistan's home season. Basit feels the teams touring Pakistan should have the same security as the nation's prime minister and president. Pakistan will host England for three-Test series in Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi after the Bangladesh series. "We must ensure that there is not even a small security breach. The foreign teams should get the same security as our Prime Minister and President. I am sure Mohsin Naqvi will be aware of these things," he added.