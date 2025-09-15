Pakistan batters shamed as Kuldeep Yadav branded ‘Da Vinci code’ which they couldn't encrypt: 'They couldn't understand’

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu heaped massive praise on Kuldeep Yadav for his match-winning spell against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The left-arm wrist spinner brought his A-game to the table with three crucial wickets on Sunday to dismantle the Pakistan batting line-up. He didn't allow the batters to free their arms and score free-flowing runs in the middle overs. Kuldeep produced an impressive spell of 3 for 18, while Axar Patel offered solid support as the spin duo restricted Pakistan to 127 for 9 in the crucial Group A encounter. Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets against Pakistan. (ANI)

It was another incredible performance from Kuldeep in the Asia Cup. In India's opening clash, he claimed four wickets against the UAE, who looked clueless against him. The Pakistan batters were similarly clueless.

Sidhu was all praise for Kuldeep and called him a Da Vinci code for which the Pakistan batters had no answers. He called him his “favourite spinner”, while also crediting Axar Patel’s supporting role.

"Kuldeep Yadav, my favourite spinner. He is a wicket-taking bowler. He was like a Da Vinci code that Pakistan could not understand at all. They could not see the wrist and could not figure out anything. Along with that, the pressure that Axar created, he also bowled well and adapted himself according to the situation," Sidhu said on his YouTube channel.

The wrist spinner warmed the bench in all five Tests against Englandbut has shown no rustiness in the multi-nation tournament so far, spinning a web around the opposition to showcase his class.

“Suryakumar Yadav sun of the new generation”

He also hailed skipper Suryakumar Yadav, calling him the “sun of the new generation” and highlighting his innovative style and remarkable record, winning 20 of 24 matches, surpassing even Rohit Sharma’s impressive streak.

"He is a sun of the new generation. Look at him carefully. He brings a new style of play. He has won 20 out of 24 matches. I thought that win record of Rohit Sharma, no one can break it. But being even better than that, look at the DNA of this new generation," he added.

India, with two wins from two, are nearly through to the next Super Fours stage of the tournament with their final group match against Oman on Friday.