Pakistan brutally trolled for epic fielding blunder, two players converge and then drop India star: ‘Cult classic’

It was utter chaos in the final over of the first innings, with the Pakistan players being involved in a massive fielding blunder against India in their Women's ODI World Cup fixture in Colombo. After the 49th over, India were at 236/8, with Richa Ghosh at strike. Meanwhile, Kranti Goud was at the non-striker's end. Pakistan dropped Richa Ghosh in the final over of the first innings.

The over began with Richa smacking Diana Baig for a four, and then took a double. Then, Baig sent a short delivery, outside off, and Ghosh miscued it poorly. Nawaz called for it and moved to her right. She got her right glove to it, but Pervaiz was also coming for it from backward point. Both players had a slight collision and ended up dropping the easy catch. The error also saw Richa take a single, and then Goud hit Baig for another four, past short fine leg.

But Baig had the last laugh, as she removed both Goud and then Renuka Singh in the next two balls as India were bowled out for 247 in 50 overs.

Reacting to Pakistan's fielding gaffe, fans took to social media to slam the side.

Here are the reactions:

The match had another bizarre incident when there was a disruption due to pests. Speaking on the incident, Jemimah Rodrigues said, "To be honest, I had to concentrate a lot more because you could not see much, but you have to do what you have to do."

"It was not an easy pitch because it was covered for 48 hours. Moisture on the pitch and that was giving it a bit of hold. This is a fighting total for us", she added.

Indian batters had decent starts throughout the first innings, but failed to capitalise. Harleen Deol top-scored with a knock of 46 off 65 balls. For Pakistan, Baig took four wickets.