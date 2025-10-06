Pakistan camp breaks silence on Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out against India in Women's World Cup: ‘Don’t want…'

Pakistan pacer Diana Baig refrained from adding more fuel to the fire as she did not comment much about opening batter Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out against India in the sixth match of the Women's World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The 29-year-old stated that the entire issue has been resolved and there's no need to "talk about it now." A major flashpoint occurred on the final ball of the fourth over as Ali was given out by the third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, leaving the Pakistan camp fuming. Muneeba Ali lost her wicket after scoring just 2 runs off 12 balls. (AFP)

The left-handed batter was given out despite her appearing to ground her bat before the ball eventually hit the stumps. An incoming delivery from Kranti Goud struck Muneeba on the pads. The umpire gave it not out, and it was then that Muneeba, who was outside her crease, got back to ground her bat inside the crease. However, upon this taking place, the batter lifted her willow when Deepti Sharma's throw hit the stumps. This led to a loud appeal, and after numerous replays, the third umpire declared it out.

The entire sequence of events left the Pakistani camp confused as the replays first showed Muneeba grounding her bat and then it going up once again. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was seen having a long argument with the fourth umpire Kim Cotton as Ali waited at the boundary line to come off.

Also Read: Muneeba Ali’s run-out triggers Pakistan meltdown; what MCC rules actually say about the dismissal

However, eventually Ali had to walk off as the umpires were having none of the conversation. The Pakistani coaches also looked on in disbelief as there was serious finger-pointing going on. On the other hand, the Indian camp, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, looked relaxed.

Now it seems that the Pakistani camp was convinced by the fourth umpire's argument as Baig put an end to the controversy.

Here is the conversation between a reporter and Diana Baig on the issue of Ali's run-out:

Reporter: Muneeba was run out, and the captain also raised some concerns regarding that incident. Has the management made any decision on this matter? Any comment on Muniba’s run out?

Baig: Muniba’s run-out issue has already been settled, I believe. I don’t want to talk much about it now. Whatever happened and whatever the situation was, I think it has been resolved.

What do the laws say?

Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones explained the law on air, saying Muneeba Ali was not running or diving when her bat lifted back up, and that was the main reason behind the third umpire deeming her out.

"Law of cricket 30.1.2. Batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her bat, the bat beyond the popping increase," she said on air.

"There is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of her person or bat, or between the that and the person. So, she wasn’t running, she wasn’t diving. And so, because of that fact, there was no running or diving; that is the reason why she’s been given out,” Jones added.

Speaking of the match between the two teams, India registered their 12th ODI win against Pakistan after winning the contest in Colombo by 88 runs.