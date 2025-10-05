Muneeba Ali’s chaotic run-out vs India has Pakistan camp shocked; Fatima Sana erupts at umpire as batter refuses to walk

The Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan saw a bizarre moment on Sunday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, as opener Muneeba Ali lost her wicket following two separate appeals. The incident left the Pakistan camp in disbelief, while captain Fatima Sana appeared furious as Ali initially refused to leave the field. Muneeba Ali as dismissed for 2 off 12 against India in Women's World Cup match

The incident unfolded on the final delivery of the fourth over when India fast bowler Kranti Gaud delivered a length ball that held its line, clipping Muneeba in the crease in front of middle and leg. India appealed wildly for LBW, though wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh seemed unconvinced, believing the ball was pitched outside leg.

As the Indian players prepared to review, an alert Deepti Sharma fired a direct hit at the striker’s end. The on-field umpire denied the run-out, judging that Muneeba had grounded her bat. However, the third umpire, after replays, ruled her out as her bat was in the air at the exact moment the stumps were hit.

The LBW review also went against her, showing three reds. Muneeba was left stunned and approached the umpire for clarification before heading back to the pavilion.

The Pakistan dugout was shocked, and Fatima was seen having an animated discussion with the fourth umpire. Muneeba lingered, hoping for a reversal, before teammates called her back to accept the dismissal.

The dismissal led to a considerable delay in the game, before Sidra Amin stepped in as the new batter for Pakistan.

The incident also sparked confusion on social media about whether it was a valid dismissal. According to Law 30 of the playing conditions, since the batter was neither running nor diving, she was deemed out of her ground and was given out by the third umpire.

Earlier, Harleen Deol's composed 46-run knock and Richa Ghosh's late cameo of 35 lifted India to 247 after most of their batters struggled to translate their starts into big scores on a slow track. Set a challenging target of 248, Pakistan lost two early wickets before reaching 25 in 10 overs