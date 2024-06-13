Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8. What India's win vs USA means for Babar Azam's team and Florida weather dynamics

Pakistan sealed their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday, beating Canada by seven wickets. Babar Azam and Co. began their campaign with back-to-back defeats against USA and India, and are now trying to qualify for the Super 8 stage. Pakistan will be battling for a Super 8 spot with USA.(AFP)

Pakistan are third in Group A, with two points in three games, behind second-placed USA (four points) and ahead of fourth-placed Canada (two points). Pakistan have a better run rate than all the teams in their group.

What does USA's defeat against India mean for Pakistan?

USA's defeat against India with 10 balls to spare makes the net run rate equation indifferent in Group A. Pakistan are ahead of the USA, with a net run rate of +0.191, compared to the co-hosts' +0.127.

Pakistan will qualify for the Super 8 stage even if they defeat Ireland in a Super Over, and if Ireland defeat USA. Pakistan will reach the Super 8 stage if they defeat Ireland and USA lose to them, and the margin of victory doesn't matter. Meanwhile, USA need at least a point vs Ireland or they need Pakistan to drop a point, so that they can qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Pakistan's biggest worry: Weather

Pakistan's biggest worry will be the weather in Lauderhill for these crunch fixtures. If one of them gets washed out, then USA will reach the Super 8s.

On Sunday in Florida for Pakistan's match, there is a chance for it to rain with a thunderstorm. According to Accuweather, it will also be cloudy. Meanwhile on Friday when Ireland face USA, it is expected to be cloudy with a couple of showers and heavy thunderstorm, according to Accuweather. Also, there could be flooding problems.

Pakistan face Ireland on Sunday, and will be hoping to grab a win. Meanwhile, USA vs Ireland is scheduled for Friday. Speaking after the crucial win vs Canada, Babar said, "Good for us. We needed this win. Credit to team. We started well and took wickets with the new ball. We had NRR on the back of the mind. The first six overs are very crucial here. You assess after 6 overs. Then we tried to take on the spinners. We are going to go with the same mindset. The conditions at Florida should be better from here as well. I got out to the same shot. So, I was angry. I still try my level best."