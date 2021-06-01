Pakistan captain Babar Azam to tie the knot next year- Report

After cementing his place in the Pakistan cricket team because of batting prowess and then becoming the skipper, Babar Azam is set to begin a new innings next year as reports in the Pakistan media have stated that he will tie the knot with his cousin.

According to the Geo News report, Babar will get married next year after both the families reached a mutual agreement. It is also understood that the stylish right-handed batsman will marry his paternal uncle's daughter.

Interestingly, a day before the news broke, his teammate and former skipper Azhar Ali had given Babar the same advice. While answering a fan question during his Q&A session on Twitter, Ali was asked whether he wanted to give any advice to his captain. In response, he said: "Shadi ker lay" (get married).

Babar Azam was last seen in action in national colors. He led the side on a tour of Zimbabwe. In the three-match T20 series, that his side won 2-1, Babar scored 95 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 100.

In the 2-match Test series, which Pakistan swept 2-0, Babar was uninspiring. In two innings that he batted in, the 26-year-old registered two poor scores of 2 and 0. In the second Test, he was out on the first ball.

Babar Azam will next feature in the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6. The Karachi Kings player is currently under quarantine in Abu Dhabi with the rest of his team.