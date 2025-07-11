Pakistan coach breaks silence on Babar Azam being asked to do wicketkeeping to regain place in T20I team

Babar Azam continues to remain out of favour when it comes to selection for the Pakistan T20I team. The right-handed batter was once again not picked for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. Ever since his ouster, there have been reports doing the rounds that the white-ball coach Mike Hesson has asked the former Pakistan captain to do wicketkeeping to regain his place in the T20I team. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson ended all speculations after reports surfaced of Babar Azam being asked to do wicketkeeping(AFP)

However, Hesson finally ended all speculations, saying he has made no suggestion to Babar. Following the reports of Hesson's suggestion to Babar, several former players criticised the former New Zealand coach. Rashid Latif, Basit Ali, Moin Khan, and Sikander Bakht all expressed their displeasure.

Hesson didn't mince his words before saying no conversation has been had with the 30-year-old. He also revealed that if Babar regains his place, he would come back as an opener in the T20I setup.

“No discussion took place with Babar where I suggested he also keep wickets. He has never kept wickets in his entire career, and you suggest he keep wickets. This is not the way to treat a former captain and senior," Hesson told reporters.

The Pakistan head coach also set the record straight about rumours that he told players that they would be dropped if they batted at a strike rate of less than 150. He said no such conversation has been had with the players.

“I have also not told the players that if they want to keep their places in the team, they have to bat at strike rates of over 150. We are working on some things in this direction,” Hesson said.

‘Looking at players who can perform multiple roles’

Mike Hesson stated that he is working closely with the selection committee in identifying players who can do multiple roles for the team when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

“We are looking at players who are ready to float in the batting order and perform multiple roles, but that does not mean there will be no spot for specialist players,” Hesson said.

The T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on July 20. All the matches are scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar, and Mohammed Rizwan continue not to be a part of the T20I setup.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim.