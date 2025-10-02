Pakistan commentator Sana Mir’s Kashmir remark sparks debate

New Delhi: A remark by former Pakistan captain Sana Mir during commentary at ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup has stirred controversy on social media amid already heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Several users called upon the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take note of the comments made. Sana Mir, the former Pakistan captain, who is part of the commentary panel for the tournament hosted by India and Sri Lanka, (Sana Mir / X)

The former Pakistan captain, who is part of the commentary panel for the tournament hosted by India and Sri Lanka, referred to Pakistan batter Natalia Pervaiz as hailing from “Azad Kashmir” during Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh in Colombo.

“A lot of these players are new, Natalia comes from Kashmir… Azad Kashmir but has played most of her cricket in Lahore,” Mir said on air.

Pervaiz, who made her international debut for Pakistan, hails from Bandala in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). HT reached out to the ICC and the BCCI for comments but they did not respond.

Mir’s reference comes at a sensitive time. India and Pakistan cricket relations remain strained following the recently concluded men’s Asia Cup. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, avoided customary post-match handshakes with Pakistani players across their three fixtures. Surya had said, the Indian team was “aligned with the government and the BCCI”.

In another development, the winning Indian side refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, following which he walked away with the trophy. He also serves as Pakistan’s Interior minister with a pronounced anti-India political position.

The BCCI is expected to now take the matter to the ICC which will have its meeting in November.

Following the men’s team’s refusal to engage with their Pakistani counterparts, the Indian women’s team will also not shake hands with the Pakistan team at their World Cup fixture in Colombo on October 5.