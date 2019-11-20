Pakistan Cricket Board files damage claims against IMG Reliance over PSL pull-out: Report

cricket

IMG Reliance, who were the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League last year, had pulled out from the deal in February this year following the Pulwama terror attacks in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday reportedly filed a damages claim against the business company for pulling out of the deal to produce television coverage of the league.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the claim will be heard at the London Court of International Arbitration. The Cricket Board, according to the report, sent a legal notice to IMG Reliance on October 21st, in which they asked compensation from the broadcaster for the loss the board suffered because of the pull-out.

The PCB, as per the report, further claim that they did not receive any response from the company which was why they have decided to take the matter to court.

The report adds that the PCB will be holding a meeting on Friday, in which Chairman Ehsan Mani will be briefing the Board of Governors regarding the move.

IMG Reliance had bagged the deal to broadcast and produce season 4 of the T20 league in January 2019. After the pull-out, the PCB had to scramble to strike a deal with Blitz and Trans Group for the same. The deal was reportedly signed for approximately USD 36 million.

Quetta Gladiators lifted their maiden Pakistan Super League trophy this year after an easy win over Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets. Mohammad Hasnain starred with the ball for Gladiators as he picked up 3 wickets for 30 runs in his 4 overs to restrict Peshawar to 138/8 in 20 overs. Ahmed Shehzad slammed 58 runs in 51 balls while Riley Rossouw scored 39 runs in 32 balls to help their side chase down the total with 13 balls to spare.