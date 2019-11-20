India vs Bangladesh: Early to bed early to rise concept might take a break during Day/Night Test

cricket

Before a red-ball Test match, an Indian cricketer would ideally go to bed latest by 10 o’clock at night and wake up the next day around 6:30 in the morning. For this to happen some would even have dinner by 6 pm in the evening. But this may all change for the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh starting on November 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The pink ball, twilight, dew, batting under lights are not the only things the India and Bangladesh cricketers will have to adjust. The cricketers’ body clock and daily routine before and during a Test match is also set to go through a series of changes for the Day/Night Test. And they have no chance but to adjust.

“Yes, It is different than a normal Test match. We have team members who have dinner at 6:30 7:30 so maybe they have to change accordingly,” said India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha ahead of pink ball Test in Eden Gardens.

A 1 pm start – earlier than a usual Day/Night Test – will work in the players’ favour. Yes, the cricketers are very much accustomed to playing even till 11 at night during an ODI, T20I or IPL, something which Saha also highlighted, but they have never done that for a period of 5-6 days. “Most of the players play one day cricket, then IPL also takes place so everybody knows how to adjust,” said Saha.

Stumps is called in a red ball Test in India latest by 5 pm. But in the coming Day/Night Test match, it will only be halfway through the second session. The scheduled close of play is 8 pm and with half an hour extension play could go on till 8:30. Taking into consideration the over rate of teams around the globe, it is very likely that the extra half an hour will be used to complete the quota of 90 overs.

Saha however, sounded confident that different timing won’t have any bearings on the cricketers. “We all have to make minor changes in our routine but I’m sure that won’t make a big difference or affect preparation,” added Saha.

Bangladesh spin-bowling consultant Daniel Vettori too highlighted the importance of getting used to playing under lights both mentally and physically. “I think it’ll be a challenge for all of us... Maybe not so much physically but mentally definitely,” said Vettori.