Pakistan Cricket Board gets trolled on Twitter after misspelling ‘Pakistan’ as ‘Pakiatan’

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:21 IST

The Pakistan cricket team has touched down in England after much drama surrounding its players, with several of them testing positive for Covid-19 before departure. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was left embarrassed after senior player Mohammad Hafeez, who had tested positive in PCB’s official testing, decided to get himself tested privately and posted a report on Twitter the next day which claimed he had tested negative.

As if all that was not enough, the PCB was trolled brutally on Monday by Twitterati after its social media team misspelt the country’s name in its tweet. Twitter users posted screenshots of PCB’s initial tweet where Pakistan was misspelt as ‘Pakiatan’.

While the correction has been made, the gaffe provided social media users a chance to troll the cricket board for its carelessness. Here are a few tweets:

What happened to Pakiatan ?🤣 pic.twitter.com/wd5eoUZ1CH — Avnish (@AvnishR30) June 28, 2020

To figure out correct spelling of Pakistan,they took 1 hour 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uxogGNCQ5B — Rohit Haria (@rohitharia) June 29, 2020

This is not the first time that the PCB has been left red faced due to the mistakes made by its social media team. On September 19, 2018, the handle posted highlights of the 2017 Champions Trophy final to motivate its team, which was to take on India in the Asia Cup. They got the spelling of ‘happened’ wrong as it was spelt as ‘hapoened’

Here are the highlights of what hepoened when last time #INDvPAK ODI was played. Can Green Shirts redo today what they did at the Oval last year?#HarSaansMeinBolo 🇵🇰 https://t.co/VINLNzwIqK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2018

The PCB had to face backlash another time as it posted a video of Pakistani players dancing around Sarfaraz Ahmed just minutes after he was sacked from captaincy. The PCB later apologised for the post and wrote, “The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets.”