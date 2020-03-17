e-paper
Home / Cricket / Pakistan Cricket Board postpones PSL 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan Cricket Board postpones PSL 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The PCB on Monday called off an upcoming ODI and Test against Bangladesh next month. It also suspended a domestic tournament.

cricket Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:14 IST
PTI
PTI
Karachi
Captains of the PSL teams pose with the ISL trophy.
Captains of the PSL teams pose with the ISL trophy. (ICC/ Twitter)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday postponed the remainder of its premier T20 event -- the Pakistan Super League -- amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The PSL had entered the knockout stages and semifinal matches were due to be played on Tuesday in Lahore.

“PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course,” the PCB tweeted from its official handle.

Multan Sultans were to take on Peshawar Zalmi at 2pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a clash between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the same venue in the evening.

The PCB on Monday called off an upcoming ODI and Test against Bangladesh next month. It also suspended a domestic tournament.

The PSL had seen numerous withdrawals by foreign players in the last few days and most had left the event to return home in view of the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,000 lives internationally.

In Pakistan, the number of confirmed cases stands at 184.

