Pakistan cricket rocked by fresh controversy, Zaka Ashraf accused of ‘misdoings, unconstitutional decisions’; PCB reacts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf has been accused of "flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions" as his tenure comes to an end, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. PCB chief Zaka Ashraf shaking hands with Pakistan captain Babar Azam

As per ESPNcricinfo, the management-committee member of PCB, Zulfiqar Malik made the allegations against Zaka Ashraf and the management committee via an email. A copy of the email was also sent to the Prime Minister's Office as well as the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry of Pakistan by Malik.

In the email, Malik wrote that the wrongdoings have taken place over a period of time without consultation or approval from most members.

"I have noted some flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions by management that I wish to bring on record to absolve myself from the unconstitutional decisions and wrongdoings which have taken place over the period of time without consultation or approval of most members," Malik wrote as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

While taking examples, Malik wrote that the PCB chief has not confined himself to day-to-day affairs and has made many long-term decisions.

"[But] this MC led by Mr Zaka Ashraf has not confined itself to day-to-day affairs and has taken many long-term decisions which violate the mandate given to this MC," he added.

Malik explained that some of the long-term decisions like the appointment of the former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq and other appointments of several Directors, Consultants, and officials were done without any consultation or approval of most members.

"The appointment of Chief Selector (Inzamam ul Haq, who has now resigned) for three years on a hefty ₹2.5 million per month, appointment of several Directors, Consultants, officials, Scrutiny and other Committees, approval of various projects and budget, huge expenses on different heads, hiring of legal counsels on exorbitant rates and removal or sidelining some key officials fall in the categories of long term decisions in violation of the clear cut mandate of the MC," said Malik.

In response, the PCB said that every decision is taken according to the constitution and defended the nature of decision-making.

"Every decision is taken according to the constitution. Any and all decisions have been taken to ensure day-to-day operations of the PCB continue unencumbered," PCB reportedly said in response.

Malik sent the mail on October 3 and a week later IPC asked the PCB for a comprehensive report on their operations including updates on the progress towards elections. However, PCB has not since provided a report.

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf's four-month tenure of the administration is due to end on November 5.