'Pakistan cricket system is in bad shape due to unnecessary experimentation by PCB, Imran Khan': Senior PAK cricketer

  • The veteran cricketer isn't the first to point fingers at the end of department cricket in the country which has stopped the emergence of many talented cricketers.
Pakistan cricket team(AP)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 09:00 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Pakistan cricket team may be doing well across formats in international cricket, but senior Pakistan cricketer remains dissatisfied with the nation's present domestic structure and opined that the scrapping of the departmental cricket was wrong for which he blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board and former Prime Minister and ex-Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal isn't the first to point fingers at the end of department cricket in the country which has stopped the emergence of many talented cricketers.

“Unfortunately, the Pakistan cricket system is in a bad shape due to unnecessary experimentation by the Pakistan Cricket Board and former Prime Minister [Imran Khan]. This damaged Pakistan cricket a lot,” Akmal said during an interview to Samaa TV.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi fined by Pakistan police for traffic violation; suggests speed limit should be increased to over 120 kmph

Akmal also talked about the present Pakistan side and admitted that it would be too early to judge Babar Azam's performance as a leader before adding that the team lacks match winners.

"It’s too early. He [Babar Azam] is young and has only led Pakistan for around a year,” he said.

“Pakistan doesn’t have the team it used to have eight to ten years ago. We used to have five to six match-winners back in the day,” added. Akmal.

The Pakistan cricket team will next play two Tests in Sri Lanka. The opening match will be played at Galle on July 16 while the other will be played in Colombo starting July 24. They will then play a three-match ODI series against Netherlands before heading to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

    HT Sports Desk

