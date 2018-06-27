Pakistan cricket team to continue playing home games in the UAE

Pakistan cricket team will continue playing its international ‘home’ games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at reduced costs, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said after reaching an agreement with its Emirati counterpart.

Pakistan have been hosting most of their international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since 2009 when a gun and grenade attack injured six Sri Lankan players in Lahore, while killing eight Pakistanis.

Uncertainty arose following reports that the Afghanistan Premier League would be played in UAE in October, coinciding with Pakistan’s home series against Australia and New Zealand.

“The PCB and ECB (Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have held fruitful discussions on matters of mutual interest,” a joint statement read.

“The ECB has committed to a significant reduction of the costs to Pakistan Cricket Board of holding tournaments with immediate effect.”

The agreement also states that the ECB will not host any league during Pakistan’s international or domestic T20 matches in the UAE.