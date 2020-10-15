e-paper
Home / Cricket / Pakistan cricketer approached by suspected bookmaker

Pakistan cricketer approached by suspected bookmaker

The player was unnamed, and the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that its anti-corruption unit investigated and shared details with government authorities.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:13 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Islamabad
Representational image. (Photo by Nigel French - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
A player in Pakistan’s domestic Twenty20 competition has been approached by a suspected bookmaker in Rawalpindi, the national cricket board said on Thursday. The player was unnamed, and the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that its anti-corruption unit investigated and shared details with government authorities.

The approach was reported by the player to PCB anti-corruption and security director Asif Mahmood.

“As we cannot jeopardize an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach,” Mahmood said.

Pakistan’s leading internationals such as Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Hafeez are playing in the National Twenty20 Cup.

The PCB has already suggested severe sanctions in a draft paper to the government on legislation to criminalize corruption in sports.

