Pakistan player asked who he wishes to dismiss in international cricket, spinner names Kohli, De Villiers among others

There are always a few batsmen in the world that every bowler wants to dismiss. Due to their prowess with the bat and the tendency to rack up big runs along with playing match-winning innings, a few players' wickets become a prized possession for the bowlers. One of them, without a shred of a doubt, is Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli is a modern-day great and being the prolific run-scorer he is, several cricketers and experts term him as one of the best batsmen to have ever played the game. After all, the Delhi-born cricketer averages 52.37 after 91 Tests, 59.07 after 254 ODIs, and 52.65 after 90 T20Is. Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed a total of 22,818 runs in international cricket.

These astonishing stats is one of the reasons why Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir wishes to dismiss the world-class batsman in international cricket. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Usman-- the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir-- stated that he aspires to dismiss some of the best batsmen in the world currently. He named Eoin Morgan, and AB de Villiers, among few others.

Twenty-seven-year-old Usman further commented that bowling to such top-class batsmen will only help him become a better bowler.

"There are so many world-class players like Morgan, Buttler, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers. When you pick up the wickets of such batsmen, your confidence goes to the next level and it also gives you experience. So I would really want to bowl to these batsmen and dismiss them," Usman Qadir said.

Qadir made his debut for Pakistan in a T20I against Zimbabwe at home in November 2020. Recently in April 2021, he was handed his ODI debut during their tour of South Africa. In 11 T20Is, Qadir has bagged 18 wickets and in his only ODI so far, he returned with figures of 1/48 in 9 overs.