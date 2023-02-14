Pakistan fan's special request to Virat during PSL opener triggers ‘King Kohli’ reactions

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) got underway on Monday with Lahore Qalandars securing a thrilling one run win over Multan Sultans in the season opener. The tie also marked the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who spent a significant amount of time in the sideline due to a knee injury. The pacer, who is also the captain of Lahore, made a sensational return and played a crucial role in the win.

Shaheen bowled his complete quota with no discomfort, conceding 27 runs in four overs, which also included the prized wicket of Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

While this was the action on the pitch, an incredible fan moment was also captured on TV, taking no time to go viral on social media. A fan from Multan, the venue of the match, was seen holding a placard with a special message for former India captain Virat Kohli, which read: “Wish to see Kohli in Multan.”

While we all know about Kohli's fanfare across the globe, the gesture comes at a time when the cricket boards of both countries are yet to come at mutual agreement regarding the Asia Cup 2023. The continental event was originally scheduled to be held in Pakistan, but ever since BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that India won't be traveling to the country, the two cricket boards have been in sort of a stand-off.

Pakistan in response have warned of boycotting the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India in October-November.

We had reported last week that the stand-off between BCCI and PCB will be taken up when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) reconvenes in Dubai in March a day or so before the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) quarterly board meeting there.

Shah, who is the ACC chairman had earlier issued a statement that there will be “a constructive dialogue” on the Asia Cup.

