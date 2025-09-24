Search Search
Wednesday, Sept 24, 2025
Pakistan finally respond as Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan’s objectionable gestures vs India ignite outrage

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 05:39 pm IST

Pakistan camp broke silence as Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan’s objectionable gestures against India in the second match sparked outrage.

India and Pakistan have faced each other twice in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the potential for a third on the cards, which could be in a historic final next Sunday. India won both matches in a comprehensive fashion. But the off-field tension overshadowed both the matches. In the first game, on September 14, in the group stage, Indian players had refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the game to express solidarity with victims of the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack. In the second match, last Sunday in the Super Four stage, Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan displayed objectionable gestures towards Indian fans, which ignited widespread outrage.

Shaheen Afridi defended Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan’s objectionable gestures
Shaheen Afridi defended Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan’s objectionable gestures

Responding to the chants from the Indian spectators at the ground during the match, Rauf made a provocative gesture, mimicking a fighter jet and repeatedly showed ‘6-0’—a propaganda act tied to the false claim that six Indian Air Force aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor in May. During the same game, opener Farhan did a gun-firing celebration after scoring a fifty.

ALSO READ: Shaheen Afridi fires at Suryakumar over 'India vs Pakistan not rivalry anymore' claim: ‘When we meet in Asia Cup final…’

Addressing the media on Wednesday, ahead of Pakistan's final Super Four game against Bangladesh in Dubai, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi defended the two acts.

"There is no specific plan to be aggressive; we have always been aggressive, from the time we started playing. This is how cricket is played and the team morale is kept high," he said.

When asked "what's been going on" between the two teams, Afridi first responded cheekily, "Kya chal raha hai?" The reporter then stressed on the Rauf and Farhan incidents, and Afridi once again steered clear of the issue.

"Our job is to play cricket; people can think what they want. We are here to win the Asia Cup. We are trying our best to fulfil Pakistan's hopes," he said.

If both Pakistan and India can beat Bangladesh over the next two days, the Asia Cup could witness a first-ever final between the two arch-rivals next Sunday. However, Shaheen admitted that the Pakistan team's focus remains on the upcoming challenge and not on the potential India game. He said, "We are not in the final yet. When we reach it, we will think about it."

India, who beat Pakistan in the opening Super Four game, will take on Bangladesh on Wednesday in Dubai. The Salam Agha-led side, on the other hand, who bounced back to beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday in their second Super Four match, will face Bangladesh on Thursday.

Pakistan finally respond as Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's objectionable gestures vs India ignite outrage
Follow Us On