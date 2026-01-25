‘Pakistan fishing in muddy waters’: Harbhajan Singh savages PCB for interfering in Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup crisis

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh weighed in on the Pakistan Cricket Board backing Bangladesh after their exclusion from the T20 World Cup. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had earlier stated that Pakistan’s participation in the tournament would be guided by government advice, a remark that hinted at the possibility of pulling out in support of Bangladesh. Harbhajan Singh takes a swipe at PCB over Bangladesh T20 World Cup row. (PTI)

Harbhajan didn’t mince his words while reacting to Pakistan’s stance on the Bangladesh issue, terming it an unnecessary attempt to turn the situation into a 2 vs 1 battle. The former Indian off-spinner questioned both the intent and timing of Pakistan’s move, especially with their own matches already lined up in Sri Lanka. He also pointed out that amid all the posturing, it is Bangladesh and its players who are bearing the brunt of the situation.

"Pakistan was fishing in muddy waters and trying the game of 2 vs 1. (Pakistan and Bangladesh against India)," former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh told PTI.

"They already are playing in Sri Lanka, this wasn't their matter. Why interfere where you are needed? In the end, it is Bangladesh cricket team and its players who are losing. The players missing out on a World Cup participation is massive."

The ICC on Saturday announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup, describing it as a “difficult decision.” The governing body said the call was taken after it became clear that accommodating the BCB’s request to move their matches to Sri Lanka was not possible with the tournament just around the corner.

“BCB should have kept channels open for discussion with ICC” Harbhajan said it became "a matter of ego" for the BCB, which erred by adopting an offensive strategy rather than looking for a resolution.

"They should have kept the channels open for discussion with the ICC before straightaway saying 'no' to coming to India," Harbhajan told PTI.

The spinner also said that Naqvi had no business in throwing a pull-out threat on Saturday.

Meanwhile, he added that from a purely cricketing perspective, Bangladesh would have stood a better chance on Indian tracks, especially with the quality spinners they have at their disposal.

"Had the T20 World Cup been played in England or Australia, they didn't even stand a chance, but here they could have actually made it to the second round and maybe cause a few upsets in the Super Eights. So it's no one's loss but Bangladesh's," Harbhajan said.