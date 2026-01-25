Pakistan all but end T20 World Cup doubts with squad call-up; Babar Azam retained, Haris Rauf axed

Pakistan all but ended doubts concerning a potential pull out from the 2026 T20 World Cup as they finally announced their squad for the tournament on Sunday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed the 15-member squad during a media conference attended by the board's Director of High Performance and member of the Men’s National Selection Committee Aqib Javed, Head Coach of the Pakistan white-ball team Mike Hesson and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha. Pakistan named their T20 World Cup squad (PTI)

Pakistan made significant changes to their squad from the group that featured in the Asia Cup last September, with fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr being left out, along with Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris and Sufiyan Muqeem.

ALSO READ: ICC miffed with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Bangladesh stance, threatens Pakistan with sanctions, Asia Cup ban: Report Salman Ali Agha, who had led Pakistan to the Asia Cup final, continues as the captain, while several other players have been retained, including Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan selectors also brought back Babar Azam into the T20 fold, after he was dropped from the Asia Cup squad, however, Mohammad Rizwan does not feature in the World Cup squad.

Pakistan, placed in Group A, alongside hosts India, Namibia, USA and the Netherlands, will open their campaign against the European nation on February 7. They will head into the tournament after a three-match home series against former champions Australia.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

The PCB’s announcement came a day after chairman Mohsin Naqvi told the media that Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup would depend on discussions with the government, following Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament. A final call will be made once Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returns to the country.

“Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not will be decided by the government,” Naqvi said on Saturday. “Our Prime Minister is currently out of the country. Once he returns, we will seek his advice. The government’s decision will be final and binding, and if they say no, the ICC may invite another team.”