ICC miffed with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Bangladesh stance, threatens Pakistan with sanctions, Asia Cup ban: Report

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) found support from Pakistan in its bid to urge the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches out of India over security concerns, and reportedly said it would review its participation if the issue was not resolved. After those efforts went in vain, with the ICC formally ejecting Bangladesh from the World Cup line-up, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the final call on Pakistan’s participation would rest with the government. Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi’s Bangladesh stance irked ICC (AP)

However, Naqvi’s statements in support of Bangladesh reportedly irked the ICC. According to The Indian Express, the apex body has threatened Pakistan with sanctions, including a possible ban from the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan surge leaves India think tank with tough calls as T20 World Cup nears Sources told the national daily that if Pakistan also pulls out of the World Cup, the ICC could impose a series of sanctions, including the suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

“If Pakistan also decides not to play the T20 World Cup, the ICC will impose sanctions, including no bilateral series with any international team, no NOC for foreign players in the PSL, and no Asia Cup participation,” a source said.

Naqvi had earlier criticised the ICC for “double standards” following what he described as an act of “injustice” against Bangladesh. He added that the Pakistan government would take the final and binding decision on whether the national team participates in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. One country can make any decision whenever it wants, while it is the opposite for another. Bangladesh is a major stakeholder and such injustice should not happen,” Naqvi told reporters.

The PCB chairman also questioned what he described as selective decision-making by the global body, alleging that one member nation was exerting undue influence.

“One country is dictating terms. When the ICC changed venues for Pakistan and India in their favour, why was it not done for Bangladesh?” Naqvi asked.

“Our policy and position are clear. When the time comes and the government takes a decision, everyone will know. We are not under the ICC; we are answerable to our government. Once the Prime Minister returns, he will decide, and we will follow government directives.”