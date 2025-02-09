Pakistan get 'Best of Luck' message for Champions Trophy match against India by Azam Khan: 'Look at last few matches…'

The Champions Trophy is knocking on the door, and as always, the entire world cricket's attention is on the marquee contest between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. The rivalry between the two teams is intense, and there is no love lost for fans of both teams. However, over the past few years, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Virat Kohli and others have been nothing but cordial with each other, exchanging pleasantries. Who can forget Shaheen's gift to Jasprit Bumrah after the India pacer became father to a baby boy, Angad? Weighing in on the relations shared by India and Pakistan players, wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan's take on the topic is all heart. Despite there being an intense rivalry between people on either side of the border, the players always look to remain respectful. Mohammad Rizwan needs all the luck in the world for Pakistan's clash against India at Champions Trophy(AP)

"The rivalry is outside the field. If you look at the past few India-Pakistan matches, they have been played in a very friendly manner. There is no disrespect there. There is a respectful relationship between the players," Azam Khan told Hindustan Times after the end of the Playoff between Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors. "If you are getting the respect from one side, then your job is to reciprocate that," he added.

Azam, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, also labelled the India versus Pakistan game as 'just a game'. "I wish the Pakistan team the best of luck. India versus Pakistan is just a game in the end. There are so many expectations because it is a high-voltage game. The team that commits the least number of mistakes will walk away as the winner," said Azam Khan.

'David Warner world-class operator'

Azam Khan, who is currently playing for Desert Vipers in the ILT20, cannot wait for his team to step onto the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and face David Warner's Dubai Capitals in the final.

Desert Vipers defeated Sharjah Warriors in the playoffs to advance to the summit clash. In the crucial contest, Azam Khan took two breathtaking catches, and his work in the field impressed everyone.

"ILT20 is different because 9 international players are playing in every team. If you look at the other leagues like IPL, PSL or BBL, there are four international players only. It makes it a tough competition. When the impact sub comes in, it makes things all the more difficult," he said.

"David Warner is a world-class operator. I always say it is not about the big names. David Warner is a world-class player. It is all about the preparation. Warner is a human, and we are humans, too. On the given day, anyone can change the game," he added.

Azam also believes that ILT20 will prove to be a good breeding ground for the young UAE cricketers, and they will prove their worth going forward.

"There are many talented UAE players. A tournament like this, where so many international players are playing, UAE players can learn from them and just get better," said Azam.