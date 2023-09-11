Watch: Shaheen Afridi's speechless gesture for new dad Jasprit Bumrah puts million-dollar smile on India pacer's face

Once again, a fit and refreshed Jasprit Bumrah was raring to go against Babar Azam and Co. when Team India squared off against Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. Once again, Bumrah's return with the ball in the India-Pakistan clash was postponed by Sri Lanka's notorious weather. After rain playing spoilsport in Colombo, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi brought a smile to Bumrah's face with an unforgettable gesture. Afridi displayed exceptional sportsmanship after rain pushed the Super 4 match to a reserve day. Afridi's gesture for Bumrah has become the talk of the town amid the Asia Cup(AP-PTI-PCB)

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), speedster Afridi was seen congratulating Bumrah on becoming a father. Pace ace Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan became parents to a baby boy last week. During his unforgettable interaction with Bumrah, Pakistan's star pacer Afridi gave a special gift to the Indian pacer, who exchanged wedding vows with popular sports presenter Sanjana in 2021.

Afridi's special message

Afridi wished to see Bumrah’s son lead India’s pace attack just like his father. "May Allah bless him always and I wish he will become a new Bumrah one day," Afridi said. The Pakistan pacer's heartwarming gesture for new dad Bumrah made the Indian fast bowler smile ear to ear. Afridi's grand gesture for Bumrah soon became the talk of the town on the internet.

Bumrah and Sanjana reveal their son's name

In a post shared by Bumrah, the ace cricketer and his wife had revealed the name of their first child. “Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it,” Bumrah wrote on his Instagram.

Senior fast bowler Bumrah had returned to Mumbai for the special occasion during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The Indian pacer was left out of India's playing XI for the group game match against Nepal at the Asia Cup. The Indian pacer later rejoined the squad for India's blockbuster clash with Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament.

Why Bumrah's return vs Pakistan was delayed

In the second high-profile encounter of the Asia Cup 2023, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed quick-fire half-centuries against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Rohit's Team India had played 24.1 overs when rain lashed the match venue in Colombo. Intermittent rain has triggered the activation of reserve day as India's Super 4 match against Pakistan will resume on Monday.

