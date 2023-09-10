News / Cricket / Shubman Gill hammers Shaheen Afridi to spark meme fest during blockbuster IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Shubman Gill hammers Shaheen Afridi to spark meme fest during blockbuster IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Sep 10, 2023
Sep 10, 2023 06:15 PM IST

Shubman Gill played a sublime knock against Shaheen Afridi-starrer Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Before rain halted the play in the action-packed Asia Cup 2023 encounter between India and Pakistan, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill put on a show for the Men In Blue during the third game of the Super Four stage of the continental tournament. Launching an all-out attack on the Pakistani bowlers, openers Rohit and Gill gave India a promising start by plundering 38 runs in the first powerplay at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Shubman Gill scored a quick-fire half-century against Pakistan(AP-ANI)
Opener Gill had a forgetful outing against Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023 which was abandoned due to rain. Making amends in the second meeting between the two arch-rivals at the Asia Cup 2023, opener Gill played a stroke-filled knock against Babar Azam's men in the Super 4 showdown. Gill's batting exploits against Afridi and Co. in the rain-marred contest has sparked a meme fest on social media.

Talking about Gill's batting onslaught against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, the Indian opener is the first batter to hit six boundaries against Afridi in a 50-over contest. Opener Gill creamed three boundaries in Afridi's 5th over that went for 13 runs. After pacer Naseem Shah unnerved skipper Rohit with a maiden over, Gill started the 8th over with a boundary.

Welcoming Pakistan's Shadab Khan into the attack, Gill completed his half-century on the third ball of the over before Rohit took the aerial route and scored 16 runs in the final three balls. Opener Gill completed his 8th half-century in just 37 balls. The swashbuckling batter smashed 58 off 52 balls in the third match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. Rohit and Gill put on 121 runs for the opening wicket before Shadab and Shaheen removed the openers.

    HT Sports Desk

