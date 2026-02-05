Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: PM Sharif confirms PAK won't play vs IND, doubles down
Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: Pakistan look dead-set not to feature against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, having announced their decision to boycott their group stage match in Colombo against their neighbours and fierce rivals out of protest and solidarity with Bangladesh. Now, the attention also turns in part to how the ICC will respond to Pakistan and the PCB's boycott, with several pieces in play for a story and a situation that is moving quickly and consistently racking up fresh, new updates. With sanctions around the corner for the PCB that could gut its commercial viability in the near future, it is set to become a game of cat-and-mouse as the ICC threatens the board with all sorts of punishments, to see how long and how sturdily the team are willing to stand....Read More
February 15 is the date slated in for the India-Pakistan contest at the minute – whether we actually see any action take place will only be found out at that time, but until then, it remains a game of chicken where the only conclusion will be reached when one of the parties blinks first.
Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: Quick refresher on the situation as it stands. Bangladesh were the first to make a major move, refusing to play on Indian soil after the BCCI disbarred Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. They withdrew from the tournament entirely, replaced by Scotland.
A few days later, Pakistan opened internal discussions regarding their own participation at the World Cup, and ultimately decided on boycotting the match against India on Feb 15. The fallout from that call gradually rolls out.
