Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: Decision day arrives for PCB; India boycott unlikely but on the cards

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: PCB chairman and Pakistna interior minister Mohsin Naqvi in conversation with Babar Azam and coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: It's deadline day for Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan Cricket Board. Talks of boycotting the World Cup have steadily faded away over the week as Pakistan stepped up preparations and even booked their tickets to Colombo for the week before the T20 World Cup. Despite their stance of solidarity with Bangladesh following the Tigers' step back from the T20 World Cup, chances are slim that Pakistan will shut the door entirely – but the decision being made today, and the statement that will follow it, will remain a significant one. After the Mustafizur Rahman situation triggered a war between the BCCI and the BCB that had to be taken to the ICC and was settled in a manner that gave Bangladesh a play-our-way or don't-play-at-all ultimatum, the ball is in Pakistan's court. But with just about a week to go to the tournament, this could throw a real wrench into the plans of organisers and hosts right on the event's eve.

