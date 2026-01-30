Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: Decision day arrives for PCB; India boycott unlikely but on the cards
Mohsin Naqvi had claimed a decision would be made on Pakistan's participation at the World Cup as soon as this Friday – which means decision day is here.
Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: It's deadline day for Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan Cricket Board. Talks of boycotting the World Cup have steadily faded away over the week as Pakistan stepped up preparations and even booked their tickets to Colombo for the week before the T20 World Cup. Despite their stance of solidarity with Bangladesh following the Tigers' step back from the T20 World Cup, chances are slim that Pakistan will shut the door entirely – but the decision being made today, and the statement that will follow it, will remain a significant one....Read More
After the Mustafizur Rahman situation triggered a war between the BCCI and the BCB that had to be taken to the ICC and was settled in a manner that gave Bangladesh a play-our-way or don't-play-at-all ultimatum, the ball is in Pakistan's court. But with just about a week to go to the tournament, this could throw a real wrench into the plans of organisers and hosts right on the event's eve.
Today might be the day that all the discussion and discourse surrounding the 20 teams who will actually be at the T20 World Cup will be settled. It has been a period which has had very little clarity and always threatened to teeter over – but hopefully by this time tomorrow, all the nerves will be settled with regards to the T20 World Cup, and the boards might be able to turn their attention to the cricket on the field itself. This is the self-imposed deadline for the PCB – what's it going to be?