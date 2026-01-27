PCB staring at $38 million lawsuit as broadcasters likely to sue if Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup game: Report

Although a T20 World Cup boycott by Pakistan remains a possibility, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) still awaiting a final call from the government, expected by Monday, pulling out of the February 15 group match against India has also been discussed should they eventually participate, as an act of solidarity with Bangladesh. However, both scenarios now appear unlikely, according to the latest developments. While a complete boycott would invite strict ICC sanctions, forfeiting the India game could expose the PCB to a $38 million lawsuit, effectively leaving it cornered. PCB still awaits final decision from the Pakistan government regarding the 2026 T20 World Cup (AP)

According to media reports in Pakistan on Monday, besides a full boycott, three symbolic options were considered if the team takes part in the tournament. Withdrawing from the high-profile India clash was one of them, alongside wearing black armbands in all matches and dedicating every tournament win to Bangladesh cricket supporters.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates However, a report by RevSportz suggested that neither a T20 World Cup boycott nor skipping the India match is a viable option for Pakistan. Having signed the Member Participation Agreement—a legally binding document—any breach would invite serious ICC sanctions. These include suspension from bilateral cricket, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to overseas players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and possible exclusion from the Asia Cup.

Additionally, forfeiting the marquee Group A clash against India could see host broadcasters dragging the PCB to court for compensation. “From the broadcaster’s point of view, around $38 million is directly linked to that game through ad slots, branded shows and sponsorship integrations,” the report noted, underlining the legal and financial fallout the board would face in the event of a withdrawal.

On Monday, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which all options were discussed. The final decision on Pakistan’s participation is expected to be announced either on Friday or next Monday.

“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz (Shehbaz) Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,” Naqvi said in a social media post.