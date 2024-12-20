‘Pakistan is not losing money’: Ex-player Aakash Chopra explains what ICC’s new hybrid model means for India

The ICC finally gave its much-awaited answer to fans by approving a hybrid model for next year’s Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan. In the hybrid model, India will face Pakistan in a neutral venue in the tournament. In an official statement, the global body revealed that matches between India and Pakistan, when hosted by either country, at ICC events during the 2024-27 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue. Virat Kohli plays a shot in a match between India and Pakistan.(AP)

The upcoming Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan and India had refused to travel to the country for the event due to security concerns. Initially, PCB had denied having a hybrid model, but later settled on neutral venues for both sides in ICC competitions.

What does the new hybrid model mean for India?

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra weighed in on ICC’s announcement and felt that it was advantageous for Pakistan and also explained what it meant for India. Pointing out that both countries had been treated equally, he said, “Pakistan is not losing money. In fact, in this arrangement, Pakistan hasn't even lost its face. No matter how much they might have talked against the Hybrid Model, they had ultimately agreed, but they have also not walked away empty-handed.”

“It's now almost confirmed that it will be tit for tat. All matches till 2027 will be in the Hybrid Model. If India are not going to Pakistan, Pakistan will also not come to India and play against India. Pakistan will play their matches in a third country,” he added.

The hybrid model also covers next year’s Women’s World Cup to be hosted in India and the men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-organised by India and Sri Lanka. For the next cycle, Pakistan are set to host the first tournament, the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, and it is not yet known if the hybrid model will be followed.

The last edition of the Champions Trophy was held in 2017 in England and Wales. Pakistan won the tournament with a 180-run win vs India in the final.