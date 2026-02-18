Pakistan last team to qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s. Check full schedule for next round

The full Super 8s schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Wednesday, following Pakistan's Group A match against Namibia in Colombo. India will kick off their Super 8s campaign against South Africa on Sunday, February 22. The full Super 8s schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Wednesday. (AP)

Pakistan's comprehensive 102-run win against Namibia in the penultimate Group A game of the 2026 T20 World Cup well and truly completed the Super 8 line-ups.

The USA were hoping Pakistan would lose to advance to the next round, but Salman Ali Agha's men delivered an extraordinary performance, shattering their hopes.

Pakistan opted to bat first, and thanks to a solid century from Sahibzada Farhan, they posted a big total of 199/3. In their reply, Namibia could muster only 97, as Shadab Khan and the sensational Usman Tariq shared seven wickets between them to ease the pain of losing to India this past Sunday.

The other three groups already had clear-cut qualifiers. Only Group A needed their second qualifier after India to be revealed today.

So just to sum it up, India and Pakistan qualified from Group A, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe qualified from Group B, West Indies and England from Group C, South Africa and New Zealand from Group D. It may be noted that the remaining group matches will be played over the next two days before the Super 8s kick off on February 21.

This is how Group 1 and Group 2 of the Super 8s line up. India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa make up Group 1, while Pakistan, New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka make up Group 2.

Cricketing powerhouse Australia don't make the cut after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in what has been the only shocking exit of the event so far. For the first time since 2009, Australia, the most decorated team in cricketing history, have not made it past the group stages in a 50-overs or 20-overs competition. Below is the full schedule of the Super 8s.

Full Schedule of Super 8s. February 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan -- Colombo - 7PM

February 22: Sri Lanka vs England -- Kandy - 3PM

February 22: India vs South Africa -- Ahmedabad - 7PM

February 23: West Indies vs Zimbabwe -- Mumbai - 7PM

February 24: England vs Pakistan -- Kandy - 7PM

February 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand -- Colombo - 7PM

February 26: South Africa vs West Indies -- Ahmedabad - 3PM

February 26: India vs Zimbabwe -- Chennai - 7PM

February 27: England vs New Zealand -- Colombo - 7PM

February 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan -- Colombo - 7PM

March 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe -- Ahmedabad - 3PM

March 1: India vs West Indies -- Kolkata - 7PM