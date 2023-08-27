News / Cricket / Pakistan make surprising changes in their 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan make surprising changes in their 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 27, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Pakistan will play their Asia Cup 2023 opener on August 30 against qualifier Nepal

Pakistan claimed an authoritative win against Afghanistan on Saturday in Colombo, scripting a 59-run victory in the third and final ODI match of the series. With the win, Pakistan registered a clean sweep which subsequently took them past Australia to make them the new world No. 1 ranked ODI side. But ahead of their final match before the proceedings shift towards Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan made surprising changes in their 17-member squad for the continental event.

Pakistans' team members celebrate their win over Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third one day international cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Colombo(AP)
Pakistans' team members celebrate their win over Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third one day international cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Colombo(AP)

Having announced their squad earlier this month before they left for Sri Lanka for the Afghanistan series, Pakistan made one addition to the squad on Saturday.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel, who was only picked for the contest against Afghanistan, has now been included in the squad. He featured in only one match in the series, in the final ODI, where he scored 9 off 8. It was his first appearance in the format since March 2022 and sixth overall.

ALSO READ: Pakistan reclaim No. 1 ODI ranking spot after Afghanistan whitewash but India threat looms large in Asia Cup

Meanwhile, Tayyab Tahir, the right-handed batter, who is yet to make his ODI debut for Pakistan and was part of the initial 17 for the Asia Cup, has now been shifted as a travelling reserve. Tahir only made three international appearances for Pakistan in the T20I format.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Following the whitewash on Saturday, the Pakistan side will reach Multan on Sunday, August 27 and the players who were part of the Lankan Premier League prior to the ODI series will take rest on the following day and rejoin the squad at the Multan Cricket Ground.

"The team management has provided relaxation to the players who participated in the Lankan Premier League. Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the side on Monday evening," the press release stated.

"The players will train on Tuesday, August 29, at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1630 till 1930. Before the start of the session, the Pakistan captain will hold pre-series media conference."

Pakistan will play their Asia Cup 2023 opener on August 30 against qualifier Nepal before travelling to Sri Lanka to take on India on September 2 in their second group game.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out