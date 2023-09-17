'Pakistan not good enough...': Sreesanth steamrolls Babar and Co. with 'chokers' jibe

After Sri Lanka handed Pakistan a premature exit from the Asia Cup 2023, former India cricketer Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth took a sly dig at Babar Azam and Co. amid the ongoing edition of the continental tournament. Defending champions Sri Lanka edged past Pakistan in a final-over thriller to set a date with record-time winners India in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. Kusal Mendis-starrer side defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in the virtual semi-final of the continental tournament. Sreesanth has taken a sly dig at Babar and Co. after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit(Getty Images-AFP)

With the memorable win over the two-time champions, reigning champions Sri Lanka denied Pakistan a rematch against India in the Asia Cup final. Rohit Sharma's Team India earlier hammered Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. Centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul followed a bowling masterclass from Kuldeep Yadav powered Rohit's Team India to their biggest win over Pakistan in the One Day International (ODI) format. India also outclassed Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage to become the first team to enter the final of the Asia Cup 2023.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup final: Rohit Sharma set to smash Sachin Tendulkar's spectacular record, can overtake Chris Gayle in elite list

'Pakistan are not good enough'

Speaking to Sportskeeda in the build-up to the summit clash of the Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka, former India pacer Sreesanth branded Pakistan as 'chokers' and said that Babar and Co. are not good enough to meet Rohit's men in the final. "It won't happen (anytime soon). Pakistan are not good enough to reach the finals. They are like South Africa. They choke in finals. It is going to be an extremely good final. I expect captain Rohit Sharma to win the game for India in the final," Sreesanth said.

Washington starts in Asia Cup final

India suffered a setback on the eve of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka as all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the summit clash due to a hamstring injury. All-rounder Washington Sundar has replaced an injured Axar in India's squad for the Asia Cup final. Though Sreesanth didn't expect Sundar to feature in India's playing XI, the India all-rounder was named in the starting eleven for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. "He has done well whenever he has got an opportunity. He might not have done exceedingly well of late, but whatever domestic cricket he played and the TNPL experience that he has had has been good. I don't expect him to play in the final though, as I feel Kuldeep Yadav will be back in the team," Sreesanth said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON