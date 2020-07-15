e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Pakistan opener Masood says England still a strong side despite defeat to West Indies

Pakistan opener Masood says England still a strong side despite defeat to West Indies

England lost the opening Test by four wickets on Sunday at an empty Rose Bowl in Southampton, the first international cricket match after the coronavirus outbreak.

cricket Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
England's Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Shane Dowrich.
England's Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Shane Dowrich.(REUTERS)
         

Pakistan opener Shan Masood does not want to read too much into England’s four-wicket defeat against the West Indies in the first Test, saying losing just a match does not make them a weak side.

England lost the opening Test by four wickets on Sunday at an empty Rose Bowl in Southampton, the first international cricket match after the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is the first competitive match for both teams after nearly three months and I think the rustiness was evident in the home side. But I think they (England) have a lot of strong reserves to draw up from,” Masood said.

“When Joe Root returns to the side as captain, the batting will also be more stable,” he said on Tuesday.

Pakistan are currently in England to play a three-match Test series starting on August 5.The 30-year-old Masood said it would be a mistake to think that England are a weak side since they lost to the West Indies and that Pakistan can beat them.

“England have a lot of experience and strength in their squad who have yet to play. And their top batting is also not brittle as some people believe. Don’t forget these same batsmen scored runs in South Africa when England won the Test series.”

He also does not only see pacer Jofra Archer as the only threat in the upcoming Test series in England and said the Pakistani batsmen will be tested by all the English bowlers.

“England have a great reserve of pace bowlers. Archer is not the only one to worry about as an opener but the remaining bowlers will also pose serious challenges in their own English conditions,” he said.

Masood has been in prolific form for Pakistan in their last three Test series against Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, even scoring back to back hundreds against the latter two teams this year.The left-handed batsman also felt that regardless of the fact that bowlers cannot apply saliva to the ball in these COVID-19 times, batting would remain a test in English conditions.

“So many factors come into play, the overhead weather, the pitches, the duke ball etc. In England the role of openers is very important but in these conditions as a batsman you need to ensure you punish the bad balls.

“You are always likely to get that one good ball which will get you out no matter how long you bat for. So it is imperative to play with an intent to score runs, not just defend.”

Masood also welcomed the roping in of former Test captain and record breaking batsman Younis Khan as batting coach.He said the strong management team of head coach Misbah ul-Haq, Younis, bowling coach Waqar Younis and spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed were working with individual players.

“The good thing is that after three months in isolation we have finally got back to playing some cricket. We have been provided excellent facilities where our health is first and rest later,” said Masood.

“But with nearly three weeks still to go before we play our first Test against England, it is good we have plenty of time to work on our game and plans and get ready for the real test.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
Respond within 2 days or face disqualification: Cong notice to Sachin Pilot
Respond within 2 days or face disqualification: Cong notice to Sachin Pilot
MHA asks states to set up more anti-trafficking units in wake of Covid-19
MHA asks states to set up more anti-trafficking units in wake of Covid-19
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In