Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali slides underneath covers during rain in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test; video viral

With rain playing spoilsport on Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, players on both sides had little option but to play the waiting game and pray to the weather Gods. Unless you are Hasan Ali. The right-arm pacer, who is part of the touring Pakistan side, found a unique way to bide time and enjoy the rains. Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali having fun in the rain

Hasan Ali, who isn’t part of the Pakistan XI for this Test, was captured having a blast on the water-logged ground, making the best use of a wet day in the Sri Lankan capital.

A video shared on Twitter and other social media channels depicted Ali's shenanigans during the rain delay. Hasan Ali was seen flapping the blue tarp covers over the playing area, before crawling under it and covering himself with the grass underneath, smiling along with the groundstaff present.

Ali was then seen sliding along the tarp on his stomach, gaining an impressive amount of distance along the surface before striking a pose for his teammates.

Video: Hasan Ali has fun with covers during rain delay in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Ali didn’t find a spot in the Test XI for the two-match series, but will be trying to earn a way back into the Pakistan setup. His performance in the tour match against the Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI was impressive. He scalped 3 wickets in 7 overs in the first innings. Pakistan chose to employ only two frontline pacers, going with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in both Tests.

Pakistan have been thoroughly dominant in both Tests in Sri Lanka. Only 10 overs of play were possible on Day 2 with Pakistan adding 33 runs to their total. They currently hold a 12-run lead with opener Abdullah Shafique (87*) approaching a century and captain Babar Azam (28*) looking good. They will look to consolidate on Day 3, provided the weather permits.

Earlier in the Test, Naseem Shah took 3 and Abrar Ahmad picked up 4 wickets as Sri Lanka were restricted to 166 in their first innings. Despite losing Imam-ul-Haq early, Shafique and Shan Masood would rebuild, with captain Babar Azam joining Shafique on the crease when play was interrupted.

India’s draw against West Indies saw Paksitan jump outright to the top of the WTC table, and they will be seeking to add to their advantage by clinching a whitewash in the two-match series over their Asian rivals.

