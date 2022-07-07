Pakistan pacer's heartfelt plea for ‘sir’ MS Dhoni on his 41st birthday

Young Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani became the latest in a long list of current and former cricket players to wish MS Dhoni a happy 41st birthday. Dahani took to Twitter to share a message for the former Indian captain, requesting him continue playing for as long as possible. Despite the tense rivalry which exists between Pakistan and India, Dahani proved how sportsmanship and appreciation of the game they love can transcend boundaries. Sharing a picture of him with MS Dhoni during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, in which Dhoni was present as a mentor for the Indian unit, Dahani called Dhoni an “all time great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model.”

Dahani has played a lone ODI for Pakistan as well as two T20Is, but is considered to be a part of Pakistan’s new fast-bowling cohort of youngsters, headlined by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was adjudged man of the match in that 10-wicket win over India at the T20 World Cup, and the exciting Naseem Shah.

To one of the all times great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model, I wish you a happy birthday sir @msdhoni. And sir You are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for atleast few more years❤️🎂. pic.twitter.com/z7ByQtCJwc — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) July 7, 2022

Dahani continued his tweet by asking Dhoni not to retire any time soon: “And sir you are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for at least a few more years.” It is a plea shared by millions of cricket fans across the world: although Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020, he continues to represent and captain Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and is as big an event on that stage as ever.

Dhoni is celebrating his 41st in England and was pictured attending a match at Wimbledon’s Centre Court on the eve of his birthday. He might also take the time to watch India play against England in the limited-overs series, beginning on his birthday itself and consisting of 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

