Home / Cricket / Pakistan PM's tweet after Babar Azam's men reach T20 World Cup final goes viral instantly

Pakistan PM's tweet after Babar Azam's men reach T20 World Cup final goes viral instantly

cricket
Published on Nov 09, 2022 09:22 PM IST

"Passion, commitment & discipline Well done Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for an incredible comeback," tweeted PM Sharif after Pakistan's resounding win over last year's runners-up at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan PM congratulated Babar Azam and Co
Pakistan PM congratulated Babar Azam and Co
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted three qualities that helped the team reach the T20 World Cup final despite being on the verge of being knocked out from the Super 12 stage. Pakistan were almost out of the competition after losing to India and Zimbabwe but an unexpected victory for the Netherlands over South Africa gave them a lifeline and they used it perfectly by beating Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-final. In the semi-final, the Babar Azam-led side brought their A-game to the table and beat New Zealand by seven wickets to advance to their first T20 World Cup final in 13 years.

"Passion, commitment & discipline Well done Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for an incredible comeback," tweeted PM Sharif after Pakistan's resounding win over last year's runners-up at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan's hitherto misfiring opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chose Thursday's semi-final against New Zealand to roar back into form, combining in a century stand to put the 2009 champions into the final of the T20 World Cup.

Rizwan and skipper Babar headed into the tournament as the top two T20 batters in the official rankings but endured run droughts in the group stage even though Pakistan made the last four after the Netherlands upset South Africa in Group 2.

None of them managed a fifty in the Super 12 matches and Babar's strike rate of 61.90 prompted demands to vacate the opener's slot for a more attacking Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan's bowlers and their middle order carried them into the last four but Babar and Rizwan regained their mojo just in time to put them one victory away from a second T20 World Cup title.

"Luckily, the fifty was in the semifinal. Babar and I were struggling but we worked hard and believed. We kept fighting. When we crossed the boundary line, we decided to take the attack to the new ball bowlers. When we finished the powerplay, we knew one of us had to bat deep as it was a tricky pitch. Our start (to the tournament) was not good, but the guys kept believing," said Rizwan in a post-match presentation.

Pakistan will face the winner of the India vs England semi-final in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shehbaz sharif t20 world cup babar azam + 1 more
shehbaz sharif t20 world cup babar azam

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out