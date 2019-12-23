Pakistan’s Naseem Shah becomes youngest fast bowler to claim five-wicket haul in Test cricket

cricket

16-year-old Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah on Monday etched his name on the history books by becoming the youngest fast bowler in the history of cricket to register a five-for in Test cricket. Naseem Shah picked up 5 for 31 as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final Test to complete a 1-0 series victory at Karachi’s National Stadium. (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka full scorecard)

Naseem broke fellow Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir’s record. Amir had had claimed his first five-for when he was 17 years and 257 days. Naseem, on the other hand, did it when he was 16 years and 307 days.

Naseem, narrowly missed the mark of being the youngest ever. The record still stands with Pakistan left-arm spinner Nasim-ul-Ghani who had taken a five-wicket haul way back in 1959 against West Indies in Georgetown.

Due to Naseem Shah’s brilliance, chasing 476 for victory, Sri Lanka were all out for 212. Oshada Fernando top-scored with a gutsy 102.

It was just a 14-minute and 16-ball formality for Pakistan on the fifth morning. Naseem Shah struck with the first ball of the day when he removed Embuldeniya with a nasty bouncer. Naseem also took the final wicket of the match to complete the win for Pakistan.

Naseem was only six when international cricket was suspended in Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

The first test in Rawalpindi had ended in a draw.