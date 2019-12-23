e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cricket / Pakistan’s Naseem Shah becomes youngest fast bowler to claim five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah becomes youngest fast bowler to claim five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Naseem Shah picked up 5 for 31 as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final Test to complete a 1-0 series victory at Karachi’s National Stadium.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2019 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan's Naseem Shah.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah.(AFP)
         

16-year-old Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah on Monday etched his name on the history books by becoming the youngest fast bowler in the history of cricket to register a five-for in Test cricket. Naseem Shah picked up 5 for 31 as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final Test to complete a 1-0 series victory at Karachi’s National Stadium. (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka full scorecard)

Naseem broke fellow Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir’s record. Amir had had claimed his first five-for when he was 17 years and 257 days. Naseem, on the other hand, did it when he was 16 years and 307 days.

Also Read: Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year

Naseem, narrowly missed the mark of being the youngest ever. The record still stands with Pakistan left-arm spinner Nasim-ul-Ghani who had taken a five-wicket haul way back in 1959 against West Indies in Georgetown.

Due to Naseem Shah’s brilliance, chasing 476 for victory, Sri Lanka were all out for 212. Oshada Fernando top-scored with a gutsy 102.

It was just a 14-minute and 16-ball formality for Pakistan on the fifth morning. Naseem Shah struck with the first ball of the day when he removed Embuldeniya with a nasty bouncer. Naseem also took the final wicket of the match to complete the win for Pakistan.

Naseem was only six when international cricket was suspended in Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

The first test in Rawalpindi had ended in a draw.

tags
top news
LIVE | Raghubar trails, Saryu leads after fourth round in Jamshedpur East
LIVE | Raghubar trails, Saryu leads after fourth round in Jamshedpur East
‘Free to celebrate’: Raghubar Das taunts Oppn as trends put JMM-Cong ahead
‘Free to celebrate’: Raghubar Das taunts Oppn as trends put JMM-Cong ahead
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
‘A mistake coming here’: Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action
‘A mistake coming here’: Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action
Kia Carnival teaser promises MPV with performance, style and attitude
Kia Carnival teaser promises MPV with performance, style and attitude
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Watch: DMK holds massive rally against Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai
Watch: DMK holds massive rally against Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LivePM ModiJharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenRohit SharmaDRDO Recruitment 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news