Pakistan seamer Junaid Khan opens up on silent ‘protest’ after World Cup snub

Aug 14, 2019

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan, who was left out of the World Cup squad this year, opened up on the disappointment of not being able to represent his country in the major tournament. The seamer was named in the provisional squad ahead of Mohammad Amir, but was later dropped in Pakistan’s final squad. After the snub, he had and posted a picture of himself standing with tape on his mouth on Twitter, with the caption, “I dont want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hotha hai).”

Finally speaking up on the snub, the bowler said that he was in pain and upset that no one from Pakistan Cricket Board contacted him. “When I was highly frustrated with the treatment rendered to me by the team management, I posted a picture of mine on social media, as a token of soft protest. I was highly let down and was in huge pain, but no one from the PCB contacted me. A number of my fans and followers contacted me and convinced me to remove the post as it will bring bad name to the country, so I removed it. Obviously, as a Pakistani and a cricketer, I will never do something, which is against my country,” he was quoted as saying by The Nation.

With the changes in the top brass of PCB’s top level, the 29-year-old said that he is hopeful of “getting justice”. “With the arrival of MD Wasim Khan and new management, I am hopeful of getting justice and opportunity to represent Pakistan again. I had countless offers in England to play full-time league cricket, but I always put Pakistan way ahead of my personal ambitions. As a Pakhtoon, I reacted somewhat not in suitable way and I do agree with that, but if one puts himself in my place, he will understand the problem I had been facing,” he said.

The bowler further stressed that he would have been an effective-wicket taking bowling option on the bouncy tracks of Australia. “I have taken a lot of crucial wickets for Pakistan team and helped it win countless matches. I always given my 100 percent and people must understand that I have played majority of my cricket on UAE, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan slow tracks; even then my performances are no secret. If I had played on bouncy tracks of Australia, South Africa or England, I could have taken loads more wickets,” he said.

With Mohammed Amir announcing his retirement, and Wahab Riaz reportedly set to leave Test cricket, Junaid claimed he can be the one to solve the problems for Pakistan with the new ball. “I always believe in hard work and I want to play cricket for Pakistan. I know I can shoulder the burden and can fill the huge gap left by Aamir and Wahab, while everybody knows, Pakistan team is baldy missing a wicket-taking bowler up front, who may bamboozle any given batting order. I can assure the PCB that I am the one, who can resolve all problems and can provide wickets at the top. If provided with chances, I will never let down the team and the country,” he said.

Aug 14, 2019