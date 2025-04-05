'Pakistan soured my love for coaching': Jason Gillespie takes fresh aim at PCB days after calling Aaqib Javed ‘clown’

Former Australia all-rounder Jason Gillespie does not want to take up the full-time coaching gig after what transpired during his stint with the Pakistan senior men's side. Gillespie had taken over as the Test team coach in April 2024, but he resigned months later in December after being "blindsided" by some of the decisions the management kept on making behind his back. Jason Gillespie says Pakistan soured his love for coaching (AP)

While speaking to Wisden, Gillespie revealed that the experience had left him jaded, and even if Australia asked him to be the coach, he would say no right now.

Gillespie was also appointed as the interim white-ball coach following Gary Kirsten's resignation. Days after stepping down, the former Australia pacer went public, saying there was a lack of communication between him and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Right now, I’m not sure I’m interested in coaching full-time," he said. When asked what his answer would be if Australia called him up, he replied, "No, I’m not interested.”

“The Pakistan experience has soured my love for coaching, I’ll be honest. I’ll get it back, I’m sure I will, but that was really a blow. It really disappointed me how that all ended," he added.

Gillespie calls Aaqib Javed a clown

Following Pakistan's exit from the Champions Trophy, current coach Aaqib Javed had asked for consistency, urging PCB not to make many changes in the support staff and playing personnel. It was then that Gillespie called Aaqib Javed a "clown" for constantly undermining him during his coaching tenure.

Gillespie, however, is open to coaching in T20 leagues as it will require short-term gigs. "I’m open to coaching in the leagues and some short-term coaching or as a consultant. But as for a full-time coaching role, right now, it’s not on my agenda," he said.

"I’ve been coaching full-time for the best part of 15 years; I just think that it’s time I did something else," he added.

Speaking of Pakistan, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered a whitewash in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The visitors also lost the five-match T20I series 1-4.

Pakistan's performances have been constantly scrutinized, and the recent showing in New Zealand adds to the misery.

There have been several changes in Pakistan's management. Gary Kirsten and Gillespie were brought on board last year to take control of the senior men's side. However, months into their tenure, both of them stepped down. Currently, Aaqib Javed is the coach of both white-ball and red-ball teams.