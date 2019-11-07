Pakistan Super League: Islamabad United appoint Misbah ul Haq as head coach after Dean Jones sacking - Report

cricket

Pakistan Super League side Islamabad United have sacked Dean Jones and reportedly appointed former captain Misbah Ul Haq as head coach of the side. According to a report on ESPN Cricinfo, the incoming of Misbah has led to other franchises raising objections on ground of conflict of interest. Misbah is currently the head coach and chief selector of Pakistan national team.

Jones had earlier announced that he had parted ways with Islamabad United through a video on social media. “After discussions with the owners of Islamabad United, they have decided to go with a new coach this year,” said the former Australian batsman.

“Slightly disappointed after the fact that we win two championships and won six playoffs out of eight. It was wonderful four years as we got to see some great kids go on to play for Pakistan. I wish the franchise all the best.”

Islamabad are yet to announce the appointment, however, the report says that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had agreed to Misbah having multiple jobs within the same organisation. This comes after PCB agreeing to form a policy against people having different jobs in the set-up.

This case is similar to that of former chief selector Inzamam Ul Haq, who was dropped from the committee last year that finalised players list for draft and later, also had to call off his association with a franchise.

However, as per the agreement signed between Misbah and PCB, the former is entitled to work for any franchise during the PSL, but without any remuneration from the board.