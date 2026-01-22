Pakistan told not to play in T20 World Cup over Bangladesh saga: 'Opportunity to challenge existing cricket order'

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup and stand in solidarity with Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) risks being booted out of the 20-team competition if it refuses to travel to India, citing security concerns. On Wednesday, the apex cricket body issued a statement, saying the original schedule will be upheld and Bangladesh's demand to shift matches to Sri Lanka won't be accepted. The BCB were given 24 hours to speak to their government and take a final call on their participation. Rashid Latif urged the PCB to boycott the T20 World Cup (AP)

Amid the ongoing standoff between the ICC and BCB, Latif asked the PCB to withdraw from the senior men's competition, as it is a good time to challenge the current cricketing order.

Also Read: BCB vs ICC T20 World Cup row LIVE Updates: Bangladesh cabinet to break bad news to players; pullout all but confirmed It is worth noting that over the past week, Pakistani media have reported that PCB stands in solidarity with the BCB, and the board's leadership has even halted the team's preparations for the World Cup while awaiting a final decision on the matter.

“If Pakistan and India don’t happen, 50 per cent of your World Cup is gone. This is a great opportunity to challenge the existing cricket order,” Latif said on the YouTube channel CaughtBehindShow.

“Pakistan should say they stand with Bangladesh and refuse to play the T20 World Cup. This is the time to take a stand. You need a strong heart to do it," he added.

'Not a good decision' Latif also criticised the ICC for not accepting Bangladesh's demand, saying the matches should have been moved to Sri Lanka, as there is precedent: India and Pakistan refused to tour each other's countries for global events.

“It doesn’t feel like a good decision. Today, the ICC says there is no danger to Bangladeshi players in India. No agency in the world can say there is no danger — how can the ICC say that? Even in the most secure places, no one can give such a guarantee. Hopefully, nothing happens to any team,” he said.

“The trump card is still with Pakistan. Bangladesh‘s stance is right. Pakistan won’t get a better opportunity than this. Pakistan not playing would be like stopping the World Cup. Pakistan is the key. Yes, Pakistan could suffer in the future. There could be sanctions if Pakistan refuses to play ICC events. But there is no use of just words — now is the time to show who you support,” he added.

The Men's T20 World Cup is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues. Bangladesh are in Group C alongside England, Nepal, Italy and the West Indies, while Pakistan are clubbed in Group A with India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.