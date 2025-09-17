Pakistan told to stay put in hotel as PCB’s standoff with ICC over Andy Pycroft row drags on; match against UAE in limbo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is serious about pulling out of the Asia Cup 2025 after their demand that Andy Pycroft be removed as the match referee for the remainder of the tournament wasn't met. Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan are slated to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a must-win clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday; however, the team has been asked to stay put in the team hotel and not travel to the venue unless the green signal is given. Pakistan players react after their loss in the Asia Cup cricket match against India. (AP)

The entire row erupted after the no-handshake saga in Sunday's India versus Pakistan match in the Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav's team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, and the Indian captain dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying his team stands in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

In the aftermath, the PCB filed an official complaint against match referee Pycroft with the ICC, seeking his immediate removal from the remainder of the eight-team tournament. However, the ICC turned down the request, saying the senior official from Zimbabwe did nothing wrong.

The PCB then sent another letter to the ICC, sticking to its demand that Pycroft be removed. The ICC once again rejected the appeal, and hence, the deadlock between the ICC and PCB continues. As a result, the Pakistan board has now asked its team to stay put and not travel to the stadium.

It must also be stated that Pycroft arrived at the Dubai International Stadium almost two hours before the start of the match between Pakistan and the UAE.

"The team has been asked not to travel to the stadium now. The bags and kits have all been loaded on the team bus, but the team has been asked to stay put. The deadlock persists between the PCB and the ICC," an insider confirmed to Hindustan Times.

It can also be confirmed that the PCB are mulling holding a press conference back in Lahore and confirming to the public what their stance is on the entire matter. The controversy has snowballed, and the threat of Pakistan pulling out of the Asia Cup seems real with each passing minute.

If Pakistan don't take the field against the UAE on Wednesday, then the latter would qualify for the Super 4s on the basis of a walkover. Pakistan and the UAE currently have two points each, and both teams face a must-win contest.

What the controvery is all about?

The match between rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday was played in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Heading into the contest, there were boycott calls in India as fans weren't pleased with their team taking the field against Pakistan despite the mood of the nation.

At the toss, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha didn't shake hands, and there was no eye contact between them. Eventually, Suryakumar hit the match-winning runs, and immediately, he, along with Shivam Dube, walked to the dressing room without shaking the hands of the Pakistan players.

The Pakistan captain and coach then went to the Indian dressing room only to see the door shut on them. PCB then acted up, as they had first filed a complaint against Pycroft over the Indian team's behaviour.

The board then took the matter up with the ICC, asking for the removal of the Pycroft for the remainder of the tournament. They argued that the senior Zimbabwe official failed to inform Salman Agha in time about the no-handshake saga.

The PCB also fired Director of International Cricket Operations Usman Wahla for mishandling the entire episode.

Speaking of the match between India and Pakistan, the latter suffered a seven-wicket defeat after Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 47, helping his team chase down 128 with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare.