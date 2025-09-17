Indian players face strict orders at Asia Cup to avoid Pakistani net bowlers after handshake row fallout: Report

In the wake of the ongoing handshake row at the Asia Cup 2025, Indian players were given a strict order when they arrived at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday for their training for the final Group A game. India, the defending champions, who have already qualified for the Super Four stage of the continental tournament, will take on Oman on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Sanju Samson attend a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025(AFP)

According to a report in Geo News, the team management gave the Suryakumar Yadav-led side a 'directive' to "maintain distance from Pakistani net bowlers."

At the ICC Academy, net bowlers of all origins - Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India - are present to help each of the participating teams during their practice. In fact, in previous editions of the Asia Cup, other ICC tournaments or even bilateral tours, Indian players are often seen interacting with net bowlers, irrespective of their origin. Famously, Haris Rauf was a net bowler for India during the 2018/19 tour to Australia, where he interacted with the likes of Virat Kohli and other senior players in the Indian team.

However, team management has stopped such interactions this time, especially after what unfolded over the last few days, including the handshake row following the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Dubai last Sunday. Sources told the Pakistani media outlet that "Indian players have been specifically told not to engage in casual conversations or pose for pictures with Pakistani net bowlers."

The report added: "To ensure compliance, the net bowlers are required to hand over their mobile phones before training sessions, which are only returned once practice concludes."

The Indian team also cancelled their practice session and pre-match presser scheduled on Wednesday, calling it a "rest day". As per the BCCI schedule released before the start of the Asia Cup, Indian players were slated to hold a three-hour practice session from 6 pm (local time) on September 17, and a member of the team would also be available for interaction with the media.

However, on Tuesday, the Indian board confirmed that both were cancelled. “Please note there will be no media and practice session tomorrow. It is a rest day. Will convey practice and PC time for pre-match PC for Thursday later,” BCCI said in the official WhatsApp group.