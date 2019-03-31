Today in New Delhi, India
Pakistan vs Australia, 5th ODI in Dubai - Scorecard and Live Updates

Follow all the live updates from the fifth match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai here:

cricket Updated: Mar 31, 2019 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Australia,5th ODI in Dubai,Pakistan vs Australia Live
Follow all the live updates from the fifth match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai here

Pakistan made only one change from the fourth one-day which Australia won by six runs to lead the series 4-0, bringing in fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia replaced fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile with Jason Behrendorff.

Teams:

Pakistan: Imad Wasim (capt), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Umar Akmal, Haris Sohail, Saad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Junaid Khan

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:46 IST

