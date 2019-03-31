Pakistan vs Australia, 5th ODI in Dubai - Scorecard and Live Updates
Follow all the live updates from the fifth match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai here:cricket Updated: Mar 31, 2019 16:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan made only one change from the fourth one-day which Australia won by six runs to lead the series 4-0, bringing in fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for Mohammad Hasnain.
Australia replaced fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile with Jason Behrendorff.
Teams:
Pakistan: Imad Wasim (capt), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Umar Akmal, Haris Sohail, Saad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Junaid Khan
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson
First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:46 IST