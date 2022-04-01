Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam's big hit clears boundary and lands 'into the kitchen' vs Australia

Pakistan captain Babar Azam played a scintillating knock to help his side achieve their highest ever run chase in ODI cricket and in the process level the three-match ODI series against Australia in Lahore. Pakistan chased down 349 with an over to spare to beat Australia by 6 wickets in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. Babar Azam scored 114 off 83 balls and opener Imam-ul-Haq slammed 106 as the duo’s breathtaking partnership never allowed Australia a foot in the game. Babar hit 11 glorious fours but the lone six he hit in his innings was a special one.

The Pakistan captain sent the ball "into the kitchen” as described by commentator Mike Haysman and Cricket.com.au.

In the 30th over of the Pakistan chase, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa tossed one hoping for it to turn. Babar went for a slow sweep and made good connection as the ball landed over the ropes and bounced off the demo kitchen appliances kept on the sidelines by one of the series sponsors.

“… That’s a bit of a top edge. Where has that gone? Has it gone far enough? Yes it’s gone for six oh it’s into the kitchen,” said Haysman during commentary.

Watch: Babar Azam hits six 'into the kitchen vs Australia

“Babar Azam puts one… into the kitchen,” read the caption of photos uploaded by cricket.com.au.

"The plan was to bat positively and bat in partnerships. When there are wickets in hand, it becomes easy towards the end and there won't be any pressure of the required rate. We gave 20 runs too many and hopefully we will do better in the next game," said Babar Azam in a post-match presentation.

"This is my hometown and it is a proud moment for me and the team. The overall effort from the team is very pleasing. Last time we couldn't chase it down and today it was a complete team effort," he added.

Babar also became the fastest to 15000 ODI runs. He received praise from his Australian Aaron Finch after the match.

"I think that opening partnership set the foundation for Pakistan and Babar came in and played brilliantly. When you lose the toss, it doesn't make much of a difference," said Finch in a post-match presentation.

The two sides are set to clash in the decider on Saturday.

