Pakistan vs Australia, live cricket updates, 1st Test, Day 3 in Dubai: Aussies start well

Haris Sohail made his maiden Test century to help Pakistan post a first-innings total of 482 on another day of toil for Australia’s bowlers in Dubai. Resuming on 255-3 after the first day of the series, when Imam-ul-Haq (76) and Mohammad Hafeez (126) put on 205 for the first wicket, Sohail (110) and Asad Shafiq’s 150-run fifth-wicket stand pushed Pakistan beyond 400. Sohail was the seventh man out when he nicked a Nathan Lyon delivery behind and Pakistan were eventually dismissed midway through the final session to leave Australia with 13 overs to negotiate prior to stumps. Australia closed on 30 without loss.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 11:31 IST