Pakistan vs Australia, live cricket updates, 2nd Test Day 1 in Abu Dhabi: Pak take strike
Catch all the action from the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia from Abu Dhabi with our LIVE updates.cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2018 11:39 IST
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Pakistan named two debutants in Fakhar Zaman, who replaces the injured opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq, and left-arm seamer Mir Hamza, who comes in for Wahab Riaz after the paceman went wicketless in the drawn first test in Dubai. Tim Paine’s Australia, bidding to win their first series in Asia since 2011, are unchanged from Dubai.
