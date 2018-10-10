Pakistan vs Australia, live score and updates, 1st Test Day 4: Pak look to push on

Day 3 was the moving day in the ongoing Test match between Australia and Pakistan. A strong opening stand for the visitors and then a collapse which saw them fall way behind in the game. However, the pitch did start taking turn and this allowed Australia to pick three wickets before the close of play. Pakistan are still miles ahead in the game and they should look to press on a post a mammoth total before unleashing their spinners on a rather inexperienced Australian batting line-up.





